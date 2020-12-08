House of Chiefs chairperson Senior chief Luembe at the launch of the Chalimbana University first diploma program in leadership and traditional governance at Cresta Golf View Hotel in Lusaka on December 7, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEFS and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe says Chiefs need to embrace capacity building programmes in order to have understanding of their subjects and natural resources under them. And House of Chiefs chairperson Senior Chief Luembe has noted with sadness the succession and boundary wrangles being experienced in most chiefdoms throughout the country. In a speech read on his behalf by acting permanent secretary Madrine Mbuta at the launch of the Chalimbana University first diploma programme in leadership and traditional governance in Lusaka, Monday, Sichalwe said Chiefs should embrace capacity...