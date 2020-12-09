NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili, flanked by his vice Joseph Akafumba and his Roan MP Joseph Chishala, addresses journalists during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on October 29, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has welcomed the decision to pay back salaries and other emoluments he accrued when he illegally stayed in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016. But former North Western Province minister Dawson Kafwaya says President Edgar Lungu should be the one to pay back because he misled former ministers to remain in office. On Monday, the Constitutional Court gave a 30-day ultimatum to 63 former Patriotic Front cabinet ministers and their deputies to bay back K4.2m they illicitly acquired for illegally staying...