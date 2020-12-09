Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe addresses journalists during a press briefing at State House on December 27, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says all ministers and deputy ministers who stayed in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 must pay back the salaries and allowances they got as ordered by the court. In 2016 after the dissolution of Parliament President Lungu ordered ministers to stay in office until after the general elections, saying the law was clear that ministers could only leave office if the President resolved their appointment. “If we go back to Article number 7, sub article 2 of the Constitution, it says a person holding...