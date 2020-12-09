JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says he is considering asking the Constitutional Court to allow him more time to pay back the K56,226.92 he received after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 because his family can starve if he’s forced to clear it within two months. On Monday, the ConCourt ruled that the 63 former cabinet ministers and deputies who received emoluments after their dissolution of Parliament in 2016 should pay back over K54,000 each to the State within 30 days. But speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Tuesday, Lubinda lamented that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.