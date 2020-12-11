ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says a high level of government commitment is required to attain any support from the International Monetary Fund. In response to a query, Kanyama said the recent meeting between IMF and the Zambian government was a step in the right direction and meant that the relationship had been restored. “The IMF Director of African Department Abebe Aemro Selassie has indicated [that] the application by Zambia for funding will be assessed soon. This statement has been widely followed globally given Zambia’s debt situation and its recent default on...

