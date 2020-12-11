EASTERN Province Minister Makebi Zulu says President Edgar Lungu should not be blamed for the illegal stay of ministers in office because his interpretation of the law was valid. A number of stakeholders, including Constitutional Lawyer Rodger Chongwe and then Minister of North Western Province Dawson Kafwaya, have said President Lungu breached the Constitution and misled ministers to stay in office after Parliament was dissolved. But in an interview, Zulu said the matter was not straight forward as it had dual meanings. “The reason the matter was taken to court...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.