Justice Minister Given Lubinda addresses journalists at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka during the National Dialogue Forum on May 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa SC says when the 30 days elapses, bailiffs will be sent to grab assets from ex-ministers who will not have paid back the salaries which they received after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016. On Monday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the 63 former cabinet ministers and deputies who received emoluments after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 should pay back over K54,000 each to the State within 30 days. Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Tuesday, Justice Minister Given Lubinda lamented that 30 days was too...