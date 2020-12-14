PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila says the party needs President Edgar Lungu to continue ruling beyond 2021 because he is not tribal. Speaking during the Choma PF general conference, Saturday, Mwila told ruling party officials not to emulate UPND Hakainde Hichilema and his party in terms of tribalism. “The issues of violence, our friends, they like violence but us as a party, our President has been preaching peace in this country. And we want peace in this country which we have been enjoying for the past 57 years and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.