PF chairperson for elections Yamfwa Mukanga says Zambians will have no option but to vote for the ruling party in 2021 because it has changed many people’s lives. And Mukanda says the PF will be disadvantaged if prisoners are allowed to vote. Commenting on UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that he would restore law and order which had been lost under the PF administration, Mukanga said in an interview that Hichilema was joking and had no experience on governance issues. “What PF has done is equal to none. PF has...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.