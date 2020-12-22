President Edgar Lungu and first lady Esther during the installation mass of the sixth Archbishop of Lusaka, Alick Banda, at the Cathedral of the child Jesus on April 14, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther have gone on a working holiday to Eastern Province.

In a statement, Tuesday, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe stated that the Head of State and the First Lady had since left Lusaka for Nyamvu Luangwa Valley Eastern Province.

According to Chipampe, President Lungu warned citizens against relaxed Covid-19 measures and traffic rules.

“His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on a working holiday beginning today up to Friday. President Lungu and the first Lady Mrs Esther Lungu have since left Lusaka for Nyamvu Luangwa Valley Eastern Province to commence the working holiday. The President wished all citizens God’s blessings and cautions against relaxed Covid-19 measures and traffic rules,” stated Chipampe