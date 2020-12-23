PF Kabwata Constituency yesterday unveiled businessman Danny Yenga as aspiring member of parliament for 2021. The unveiling ceremony was attended by many PF Kabwata officials, party provincial leaders and party supporters who expressed gladness in Yenga’s decision to aspire for the seat on the party ticket. During the unveiling ceremony, Yenga said his campaign message would be issue based and promised to be a loyal servant once elected. “I am not new in Kabwata, people know I use to sell chickens at the market there. I am from Kabwata, I...



