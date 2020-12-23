POLICE in Lusaka have shot dead two people as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is being questioned.

One of the two who have been shot dead is a state prosecutor Nsama Nsama while the other is an unidentified youth.

According to eye witnesses, Nsama had gone to a nearby restaurant to buy some breakfast when he was shot and died on the spot.

Police, however, say they do not have any information about the shooting yet.

By press time, some officers from the forensic unit had arrived to examine the body.

Confusion erupted as police tried to disperse a crowd that had gathered near the Ministry of Justice to offer solidarity to Hichilema. Heavily armed officers fired tear gas and live ammunition.

Meanwhile, by press time Hichilema was still being questioned and no information regarding the same had been made available to journalists.

Full story later.