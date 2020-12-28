Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC says blaming anyone other than the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs and government for the death of two citizens in a shooting last week is unhelpful. Last week, President Edgar Lungu wondered why multitudes of uninvited citizens thronged the police station when only UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was called for questioning after state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda were shot dead. But in an interview, Mwenye observed that it was as though police had been instructed to consider any opposition...