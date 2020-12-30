FORMER Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) commissioner general Percy Chato says some stakeholders will cry foul following the outcome of next year’s general election because there’s lack of adequate regulation regarding inmates voting. And UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says there was no need to rush into allowing inmates to vote because there is no legal mechanism to guarantee a free and fair vote in correctional facilities. On Monday, ZCS Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe said that physical presence was not the only mode of campaigning in correctional facilities, explaining that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.