Vice-President Inonge Wina and National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili at the Commemoration of declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation at Mulungushi international Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says citizens should not allow elections to divide them as the 2021 general elections approach. Speaking during the commemoration of the declaration that Zambia is a Christian nation, Tuesday, Vice-President Wina said Zambia had enjoyed peace since independence and everyone should embrace it. She said the Church should continue being a beacon of light that shines across the nation. “Today, people are gathering throughout the nation to commemorate the dedication of Zambia to God the almighty and to honour God for keeping his promises. It is also...