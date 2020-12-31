VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says citizens should not allow elections to divide them as the 2021 general elections approach. Speaking during the commemoration of the declaration that Zambia is a Christian nation, Tuesday, Vice-President Wina said Zambia had enjoyed peace since independence and everyone should embrace it. She said the Church should continue being a beacon of light that shines across the nation. “Today, people are gathering throughout the nation to commemorate the dedication of Zambia to God the almighty and to honour God for keeping his promises. It is also...
