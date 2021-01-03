ZAMBIA has in the last 24 hours recorded 352 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,178 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative total to 21,582.

The country has also recorded two deaths, with 141 recoveries.

According to the daily updates published by the Ministry of Health, Sunday, the two facility deaths were recorded in Livingstone and Lusaka.

The new cases are reported from: 216 Lusaka, 30 Kitwe, 23 Chilanga, 15 Chongwe, 14 in Livingstone, 10 Ndola, 9 Kabwe, 8 Solwezi, 6 Kasempa, 5 Chingola, 3 Chililabombwe, 5 Kasempa, 3 Chipata, 3 Mongu, 1 Mufumbwe, 1 Petauke.

The recoveries have been reported from: 54 Lusaka, 52 Southern, 26 Western, 7 North-Western and 2 Eastern.

The cumulative number of recoveries is now 19,083, active cases 2,105 while the total deaths are at 394.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is 624,046.

On Saturday, January 2, the country recorded 233 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,266 tests conducted.

It also recorded two deaths; one in Kalomo and one in Kitwe, with 169 recoveries.

Meanwhile, a popular Lusaka bar and restaurant, Grandaddy’s, has shut down for a week in order to ascertain the gravity of the second wave of infections.

Grandaddy’s also refuted rumours that two of its DJs were critically ill from COVID-19 and that it had become the epicentre of the pandemic.

“Due to the rising number of cases & the new strain in Zambia, we will be closing for our 1 week break, starting today. The rumour making it’s way around is unfounded, nevertheless- at Grandaddy’s we do care and we will monitor the situation before making a decision on reopening,” read a brief statement issued by Grandaddy’s, Sunday.