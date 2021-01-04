Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

KABWE Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says America-based Zambian law Professor Muna Ndulo is misleading Zambians by saying Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo are guilty of murder. And Ngulube says Prof Ndulo is just a political vuvuzela being used by greedy politicians. In an interview, Ngulube said Prof Ndulo’s argument that Kampyongo and Kanganja were guilty had no legal substance, further accusing the latter of seeking to get political sympathy from the opposition. “Muna Ndulo is an academician and it is...