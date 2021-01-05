THE ZAMBIA AIR FORCE says the Gulfstream G-650 aircraft cannot be sold neither can any other equipment that is on its inventory. UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been saying once voted into office, he will sell the presidential jet and invest the money in more serious economic sectors. But responding to a press query, ZAF Director Public Relations and Foreign Liaison Officer, Colonel Kasoma stated that no military equipment could be sold until deemed obsolete. “In response to your press query on whether the Gulf stream G-650 presidential jet can...



