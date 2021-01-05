UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians will experience more hunger and economic pain if voters do not change government in the upcoming August 12 general election. And Hichilema says he is ready to dialogue with President Edgar Lungu to stop the killing of innocent people. Meanwhile, Hichilema says it is shocking that some of the COVID-19 donations he and other stakeholders made are being politicised by the PF. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Sunday evening, Hichilema cautioned Zambians that if the PF were left in power beyond the 2021...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.