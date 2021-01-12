HH leaving KKIA with some UPND officials after being blocked from flying to Ndola to attend a funeral on the Copperbelt.

THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s freedom of movement was deprived when he was restricted from travelling to the Copperbelt last Thursday. Last week, authorities at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) stopped Hichilema from travelling to the Copperbelt Province to attend the burial service of party Copperbelt youth chairman Ronald Bwalya Manenga. Police even went to the extent of sealing off Kalulushi airstrip in Kitwe District where Hichilema scheduled to land from. Hichilema was earlier cleared by airport staff to travel to the Copperbelt, but was...