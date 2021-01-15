CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says PF is mocking Zambians over the repayment salaries illegally obtained by former ministers in 2016. Commenting on Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu remarks that he was unaware whether the money owed by the former ministers was paid as earlier claimed by PF secretary general Davies Mwila, Mweetwa said Mwila could not be trusted on the matter because he was also an interested party. “So, this is a mockery to the people of Zambia. It’s to show to the people of Zambia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.