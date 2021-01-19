KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he has decided to embark on a door-to-door campaign because he knows all the registered voters in the constituency and does not want to waste time on those who will not vote. And Lusambo says it is a psychological issue to refuse to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, adding that those flouting COVID-19 regulations would be taken for mental check-ups. In an interview, Lusambo explained that his door-to-door campaign in Kabushi constituency of Ndola District was more effective than rallies, saying he won...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.