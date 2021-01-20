THE Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) says it will not be swayed into discussions against the institution regarding its mandate because it upholds the highest standards and it stands by all test results which are issued out to its clients. On Monday, Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube charged that ZABS did not properly test Honeybee-supplied condoms and gloves, arguing that you could not only test one and conclude that everything else was defective. But in an interview, ZABS chief executive officer Manuel Mutale insisted that the institution...



