PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he gets worried when the economy begins to go down and people stop making money. And President Lungu says late President Michael Sata did not promise that people will have more money in their pockets if they don’t work. Meanwhile, President Lungu has thanked the people of Kanchibiya for complimenting him, saying he rarely gets praised even when things are being done right. Speaking when he met the business community in Kanchibiya, Wednesday, President Lungu said he got worried whenever the economy began to go down....



