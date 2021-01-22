NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu should have stayed away from congratulating Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni given the circumstances under which the controversial elections were held. In an interview, Kambwili said while it was normal for Presidents to congratulate each other following election triumphs, the case of Ugandan dictator Museveni put Zambia in an awkward position. “Congratulating a president is a normal thing that Presidents do. But sometimes, when you hear there is an outcry in that country, the people saying, ‘the elections were not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.