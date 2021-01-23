PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged the Catholic Community and bereaved families to look to God for strength and peace following the death of Catholic Fathers Charles Chilinda and Patrick Muyenga.

According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Friday, the Head of State said Father Chilinda and Father Muyenga were renowned priests who supported government efforts in uplifting the lives of the Zambian people especially the vulnerable.

“His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia is deeply saddened by the deaths of Catholic Priests Father Charles Chilinda and Father Patrick Muyenga who died in Lusaka’s Maina Soko Hospital yesterday. The President says Father Chilinda and Father Muyenga were renowned priests who supported government efforts in uplifting the lives of the Zambian people, especially the vulnerable,” read the statement.

President Lungu said the passing of Father Chilinda was a big blow to the Catholic Community and he described Father Muyenga as a man of the people.

“In Father Chilinda we have lost a selfless dedicated man of God. The passing on of Father Chilinda is indeed a big blow not only to the Catholic Community, the society of the Jesus Community but to the entire country. On behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia, the people and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Society of the Jesus Provincial Zambia- Malawi Province, Father Leonard Chiti, may the Almighty God comfort the bereaved family and the Catholic Community and may the soul of Father Chilinda rest in eternal peace. The President adds; Father Chilinda was a charismatic priest who advocated for civility in politics and through Loyola Product Zambia did many video productions that promoted Christian values” said President Lungu.

“Father Muyenga was a man of the people and all those seeking solace in the House of God looked to Father Muyenga for help and counsel. President Lungu says the demise of Father Muyenga is yet another setback to the Catholic Community in Zambia and the Capuchin Franciscan Order. We join the Capuchin Franciscan Order in Zambia, the bereaved family, and the Catholic Community in mourning Father Muyenga who celebrated 40 years of priesthood last year in October. On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia, the people and indeed my own behalf I wish to extend deepest sympathies to the Provincial Custodian of the Capuchin Franciscan Order in Zambia, Father Augustine Mwape, the Muyenga family and the entire Catholic Community in Zambia. May his soul rest in peace.”