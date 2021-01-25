Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on parastatal bodies at parliament building on January 25, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ECONOMIST Noel Nkhoma has challenged the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to avail the valuation report that will inform the public why Marcopolo Tiles was valued at US$2,000 per share. Last week, News Diggers published an investigation in which it was revealed that the IDC, National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) and the Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) paid two Chinese Investors by the name of Zhang Lingling and Huang Yaochi amounts totaling US$44.8 million as consideration for the purchase of a minority stake in their tile-making company. The named Chinese...