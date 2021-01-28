Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde at Supreme Court during the Bill 10 case on November 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CONSORTIUM of civil society organisations say Honeybee Pharmacy Limited’s maneuvers to discredit and shut down News Diggers! through letters addressed to statutory bodies in the hope of finding breaches are attempts to curtail the freedom of the press and intimidate independent media houses. In a joint statement, Wednesday, Chapter One Foundation, ActionAid Zambia, Alliance for Community Action, Caritas Zambia, CISCA, the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD), Transparency International Zambia and the Zambia Council for Social Development roundly condemned Honeybee’s relentless harassment of the publication as unwarranted, saying...