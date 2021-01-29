MINES and Minerals Development Minister Richard Musukwa says Mopani Copper Mines is now projected to hit 150,000 tonnes of copper production per year following ZCCM-IH’s takeover from Glencore Plc. And Musukwa says an intensive search for ZCCM-IH’s strategic partner to run Mopani is underway, with government already having received expressions of interest from companies from at least six countries. Speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Musukwa announced that Mopani was now projected to produce 150,000 tonnes of copper per year. “Government and ZCCM-IH are envisaged to ensure we have an immediate turn-around...



