Justice Minister Given Lubinda speaks at the Whistleblowers Protection Conference organized by The News Diggers! in Lusaka on October 2, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says social media platforms have become sources of conflict in marriages. The Justice Minister told Parliament on Friday morning that a number of divorce petitions which were registered in both Local Courts and High Courts, had to do with the abuse of social media. During the question for oral answer session, Friday, Lufubu PF member of parliament Gift Chiyalika asked Lubinda how many divorce petitions were granted in the High Court and Local Courts countrywide, from 2016 to 2019. In response, Lubinda said over 62,000 divorce...