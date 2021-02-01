HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says government is not happy that some police officers continue to be involved in extra judicial killings. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Weekend Marathon programme, Saturday, Kampyongo said government was not pleased to hear that police officers were involved in “some of these cases”. “In the case of Frank Mugala, we worked very well with the Human Rights Commission who also did their independent work and they submitted their report to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The report has been studied and further action has also...



