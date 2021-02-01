TRANSPARENCY International Zambia has challenged Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ) to explain what decision making process led to the valuation of eight plots, which Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini’s company bought, at K100,000. And TIZ says by using his office as Speaker to direct LS-MFEZ to respond to a query on his behalf, Dr Matibini is effectively insinuating that he used the authority of the office of Speaker of the National Assembly to gain what appears to be an undue advantage in a private business...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.