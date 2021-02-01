THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has written to Honeybee Pharmacy directing them to recall 19 more products from the market including pregnancy test kits and vaginal inserts. In a letter dated January 28, 2021, addressed to Imran Lunat (the sole trader who was awarded the US$17 million Ministry of Health contract), ZAMRA acting director general Bonaventure Chilinde said the products should be withdrawn within 14 days. “RE: RECALL OF MEDICINES WITH QUALITY DEFCTS IN THE RURAL HEALTH CENTRE KITS SUPPLIED TO MINISTRY OF HEALTH. Reference is made to the...
