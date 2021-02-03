POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for Sergeant Kaoma Goodhope in connection with the murder of Joseph Masiye Tembo, aged 57, of Kanyama Compound after a misunderstanding. According to police spokesperson Esther Katongo, it is alleged that on February 2, 2021, at 14:00 hours, the deceased in the company of his colleague was at City Market Zambia Police Paramilitary camp engaged in piecework as a cook when he was allegedly assaulted by Sgt Goodhope after a difference. “Joseph Masiye Tembo (deceased now) was then rushed to Kanyama Clinic where...
