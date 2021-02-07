FORUM for Democratic and Development president Edith Nawakwi says opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is not fit to run this country because he is a fraudster. Speaking during a press briefing, Saturday, Nawakwi said Hichilema was corrupt to the core as evidenced by the silencing of a complainant. “I want to tell you that a person who cannot provide for the orphans to have a livelihood, they live on the fringes of their farms, they can’t feed their animals, they are sent into the villages and the rich man says he...
Menu