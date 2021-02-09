THE Auditor General’s Report on the audits of accounts of local authorities for the financial year 2018 and 2019 has revealed that Kasama Mayor illegally drew fuel costing K20,270 from the council’s account despite being paid fuel allowance in June and December 2018. And the Report stated that the Council acquired a loan of K1,950,000 without authority from the Secretary to the Treasury. The Report also revealed that fuel costing K21,213 was drawn by private motor vehicles between January and December 2018 without authority. “According to Ministry of Local Government...



