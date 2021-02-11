ZAMBIA Correctional Service ( ZCS) says inmates will not verify their details through the electronic inspection of the provisional voter register because they don’t have phones. In an interview, ZCS Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe said the inmates would participate in the physical inspections instead which are scheduled to take place from March 29 to April 2, 2021. “I am sure they will do physical verification. Because of the non- availability of phones, if we had given them phones, they would have done the same. The most likely is that...



