THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has dispelled media reports that the Authority has entered in an out of court settlement with Honeybee Pharmacy. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited, through its lawyers, informed the Lusaka High Court last week that the two parties were at the verge of reaching an agreement. But in a statement, Saturday, ZAMRA senior public relations officer Chistabel Mutale Lliamupu announced that it had with immediate effect revoked the pharmaceutical licence issued to Honeybee and further directed that all medical products on Honeybee premises be quarantined until further...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.