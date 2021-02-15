DEMOCRATIC PARTY president Harry Kalaba has described President Edgar Lungu’s address to the nation as a scandal and a joke. And Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti says President Lungu failed to address the biggest problems which the country was facing like corruption and a falling economy. Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe says President Lungu missed an opportunity to be more assertive on some key issues that the country was grappling with. In an interview, Kalaba said President Lungu failed to address corruption because...



