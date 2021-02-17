UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says his party has demonstrated that it is the most democratic party in the country and the onus was now on PF to emulate them. Reacting to PF’s remarks that the UPND general conference was a sham in an interview, Kakoma said the ruling party was bitter because the UPND did not show any ounce of confusion and infighting during the elective process. “This was not an academic exercise. We have some people who are in National Management Committee who are scoring low votes and if...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.