THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a 49-year-old Lusaka housewife for trafficking in 51.4 grammes of cocaine.

According to a statement, Thursday, DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo stated that Rhoda Zulu was intercepted at her house in Kamwala South.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested a 49-year-old woman of Kamwala South for trafficking in cocaine. Rhoda Zulu, 49, a housewife of Kamwala South has been arrested for trafficking in 51.4g of cocaine. The suspect was intercepted at her house,” Katongo stated.

And in a related development, Katongo added that the Commission also arrested Ilunga Chisha, 44, also of Kamwala South for trafficking in 2.8g of cocaine.

Meanwhile, Katongo further announced that eight people were arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 300Kg.

“The Commission has in North-Western and Eastern provinces arrested eight people for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 300 kilogrammes, contrary to Cap 96 of the laws of Zambia. Those arrested include Lucky Gumande, male aged 39; Rodgers Makondo, male, aged 61; Taby Muke, male, aged 31 and an 18 year-old boy of Kisalala Compound in Solwezi for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 260 kilogrammes. Others arrested in Eastern Province are Show Msimuko, male aged 38; Alick Phiri, male, aged 53; Emmanuel Banda, male, aged 39 and Simon Zulu, male, aged 69, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 56 kilogrammes,” stated Katongo.

She added that all the suspects are in police custody and arrangements are being made for their appearance before courts of competent jurisdictions at an appropriate time.