UPND Chilanga District youth chairman Sipho Hlazo says Chilanga PF member of parliament Maria Langa should be ashamed for lying to Zambians that she had done a lot for her constituents when she has only brought trouble to the area. In a statement issued to News Diggers!, Hlazo expressed disappointment that Langa had made too many empty promises, but failed to deliver to the expectation of constituents. “Maria Langa should be ashamed of herself for lying to the public that she has done a lot for residents of Chilanga. We,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.