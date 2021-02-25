NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga flanked by her husband who is also party chairperson for education Professor Muyenga Atanga addresses journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka on February 25, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice president Joseph Akafumba has announced that he will take over the party’s presidency from Chishimba Kambwili whom he says has sold out to the ruling Patriotic Front. And Akafumba says the party has endorsed the UPND Alliance because that is what the majority Zambians asked them to do. Meanwhile, NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga says Chishimba Kambwili’s behavior in the recent past clearly showed that he wanted to go back to PF. But Kambwili has called for an emergency central committee meeting involving members of...