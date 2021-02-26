ZAMBIA has been listed as one of seven African countries using ICT tools developed by Circles, an Israeli telecoms company, to spy on citizens’ phone calls and texts, among other communications. In a recent report titled “Running in Circles”, the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, which investigates digital espionage against civil society and published on the africanarguments.org website, Zambia was found on a list of seven African countries that details how governments were using tools developed by the Israeli telecoms company to spy on citizens’ communications. According to data seen...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.