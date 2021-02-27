PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the fight against corruption in Zambia has been corrupted because institutions of governance such as the courts of law mandated to dispense justice are failing to serve the public and protect the vulnerable. And President Lungu has wondered whether investigative journalism still exists in Zambia, saying that the media is not doing enough to help government expose escalating levels of corruption in society. Speaking during a virtual meeting with the Zambia Red Cross Society from State House, together with some regional stakeholders who complained about their...



