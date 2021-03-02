TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says allegations that the Zambian government is using an Israeli telecommunications company to spy on citizens’ phone calls and text messages are a “bad rumour.” And Kafwaya says the three vehicles he recently donated in his constituency only cost a combined total of K240,000. Zambia has been listed in a University of Toronto research report titled: “Running in Circles,” as one of seven African countries using ICT tools developed by Circles, an Israeli telecoms company, to spy on citizens’ phone calls and text messages,...
Menu