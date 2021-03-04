Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says law enforcement agencies have been activated to deal with individuals seen splashing money in viral videos while dressed in PF regalia because it is a serious breach of the Zambian laws. And Kampyongo says those opposing the Cyber Security Bill are enemies of the state. At a press briefing, Wednesday, Kampyongo said there was no way genuine PF members could film themselves splashing cash in such a manner. “One matter of interest, we have noted with great concern the videos that are circulating on...
