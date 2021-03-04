POLICE spokesperson Esther Katongo says the service will engage political parties on the need to stop early campaigns. In an interview, Katongo said police was avoiding a confrontational route over this issue. “In the Electoral Process Act, campaigns have got a specific period in which they are supposed to be done. But this time around it is not time for campaigns, it is too early for them to start campaigns so we need help from political parties, we will begin by engaging them. Because if we come in with full...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.