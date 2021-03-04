POLICE spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has dismissed assertions that the command applies double standards when dealing with pornography-related matters, saying cops are still looking for the person who produced and circulated an obscene video involving former general education minister David Mabumba. But Zitukile Consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri insists that police are playing double standards by arresting two medical workers for producing obscene material but failing to arrest politicians involved in the same crime. When asked whether police were selectively applying the law on the production and circulation of pornographic...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.