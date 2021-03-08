FORMER Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande says the trend of splashing huge sums of cash on social media raises money printing suspicions. Last Thursday, Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile said if any member of the ruling party felt compelled to donate cash, they should do it away from the cameras. But in an interview, Magande warned that such conduct would make people lose confidence in the currency because they can suspect it is just being duplicated using a machine. “Even during my time, there were billions of Kwacha but you didn’t...



